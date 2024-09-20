Monkey Town Residents Want Change To ‘Julien Alfred Avenue’

Residents of Monkey Town in Ciceron, Castries, are calling for their community’s name to be officially changed to “Julien Alfred Avenue” in honor of the double Olympic medallist and renowned sprinter, Julien Alfred, who grew up in the area.

The movement has gained momentum, with locals asserting they are serious about the need for the change.

They have erected a street sign reading “Julien Alfred Avenue” to symbolise their commitment.

“We have one of the best athletes in the world, and they want to keep calling our area Monkey Town. We are not monkeys! Change the name!” one passionate resident expressed to St. Lucia Times.

The residents believe the renaming would not only honor Alfred’s remarkable achievements but also instill a sense of pride in the community.

They hope the name change will reflect the area’s positive association with one of Saint Lucia’s most celebrated sports figures.

Additionally, the residents called for Julien Alfred to be brought to the community on the 24th of September when she returns home.

They told St. Lucia Times that such a visit would allow them to show her their love and immense pride.