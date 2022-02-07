Monitoring Survey Launched For Recipients Of Hurricane Elsa Cash Assistance – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Approximately three hundred (300) persons affected by Hurricane Elsa are beneficiaries of a one-time cash payment through the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment under a Pilot Project funded by the World Food Programme (WFP).

This cash transfer programme is part of a larger project, which provided an opportunity to test a new vulnerability index, developed by the Ministry of Equity and WFP.

This new index was instrumental in identifying persons who should be prioritized for assistance after a shock.

On Monday, January 31, 2022, a Post Distribution Monitoring survey was launched to assess the value of this cash assistance to beneficiaries and solicit feedback on the programme.

This information will help to improve planning, design, and implementation of future programmes that support affected persons after a disaster and strengthen Saint Lucia’s social protection system.

This pilot Project was made possible through the United Nations Joint SDG Fund. Direct payments were made in December 2021 and January 2022 through recipients’ respective financial institutions. The amounts ranged from $300 – $750 Eastern Caribbean Dollars.