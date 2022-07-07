Mondesir Urges 24-Hour Police Patrols In Crime Hotspots – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former National Security Minister, Dr. Keith Mondesir, asserting that police officers should stop driving around and pound the beat, has rejected claims of human resource constraints in urging twenty-four-hour police patrols in crime hotspots.

He said there’s a need for more boots on the ground.

“Look they just gave them any amount of vehicles. They’re driving too much in my opinion. Policemen are driving too much. They are all in vehicles all the time. So get them on the beat,” Mondesir told St Lucia Times.

“They have enough manpower in my opinion. We had less manpower a few years ago when I was Minister and we reduced the crime rate back to 35 percent in six months. It’s not the manpower. It’s not what you do but how you do it. So how you use these men in my opinion will give the result you’re looking for. You can put ten thousand soldiers and they’re not doing their job. They don’t have a plan they don’t have a guide,” the former Minister asserted.

And while urging the round-the-clock police presence in crime hotspots, Mondesir advises that officers should also interact with community members.

“Community policing is key,” he declared.

“That is where they are going to get all the information. Scotland Yard is not getting information from the sky. They’re getting it from people. And the reward if you have informants has to be attractive and the police must have the skill to detect when the informant is misleading them,” Mondesir told St Lucia Times.

In this regard, he stated there should be ‘special judgement’ for officers who spill the beans on informants.

Mondesir also reiterated calls for severe penalties, especially for gun crime.

In addition, he spoke of the need for the police to work with schools in identifying vulnerable students who criminal gangs may recruit.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that such initiatives would not wipe out crime completely.

However, the former National Security Minister explained that they would reduce it.

