Monchy Resident Granted Bail For 22 Rounds Of Ammunition

On Thursday August 8, August 2024, about 10:30 pm., the Special Operations Team, supported by the Traffic Enforcement Team (TET), carried out a targeted police operation within the Monchy community in Gros-Islet, leading to one arrest and the recovery of illegally possessed ammunition.

During the operation, officers executed a Warrant to Search for Property at the residence of Jason Ulysee of Monchy, Gros-Islet.

The search resulted in the successful recovery of twenty-two (22) rounds of .303 ammunition. Following the conclusion of the search, the suspect, Jason Ulysee, was apprehended and subsequently charged with Possession of Ammunition.

Jason Ulysee made a bail application before the court, following his application, he was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars (XCD10,000.00) cash, suitable surety or land documents.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all communities and will continue to undertake such operations to rid our streets of illegal firearms and ammunition.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force