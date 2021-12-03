Monchy Resident Critical After Stabbing

A male resident of Monchy, Gros Islet, was in critical condition at the OKEU Hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds during an altercation with another individual.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am on Friday, with reports from the community indicating that the two had an ongoing dispute.

Emergency responders from the Babonneau fire station transported the 40-year-old victim to the hospital. They said he had multiple stab wounds to the back.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –