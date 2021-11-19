Moms Score Big With ‘Iron Chef Mom & Makeover’

Press Release:– Three mothers from three Saint Lucian communities recently got the chance to hone their culinary skills by participating in an activity dubbed “Iron Chef Mom & Makeover” hosted by Do-Nation Foundation.

Held at Riviere Doree beach in Choiseul on Monday, November 8, the activity aimed at empowering young mothers by having an experienced chef teach them how to prepare healthy breakfast for their families using local produce.

The participants were Chewem Emmanuel-Verneuil (Laborie), Vauline Charles (Choiseul), and Aleah Charlemagne (Vieux Fort). They were selected by the Social Transformation Officers (STOs) with whom Do-Nation Foundation collaborates on various programmes and activities.

After receiving well-deserved full body massages done by Chrystel Jn. Baptiste, the three moms were apprised by Chef Juliana Lansiquot on basic food preparation methods and the breakfast meals they would prepare on the day. They prepared sweet potato pancakes, overnight oats, and sweet potato hash and eggs.

“We tried to get the participants to focus on preparing meals using local produce, especially sweet potatoes,” said nutritionist, Francillia Joseph. “Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins and minerals and help with vision and brain health. Sweet potatoes also have antioxidants which help to prevent cancer.”

A sampling session was held afterwards which included feedback from host Kina Nicholas, Do-Nation Foundation volunteers, Chef Lansiquot, the nutritionist, and representative from Massy Stores Wanita Eugene. The feedback was unanimous: rave reviews and encouragement for the chef moms.

Aired live on GVD TV, the activity has since received increasing positive feedback from members of the public, many of whom have already expressed interest in participating in upcoming sessions.

Do-Nation Foundation’s Founder/CEO, Diane Felicien, said the positive spin-offs from Iron Chef Mom & Makeover are numerous, including showcasing the willingness of mothers to at least try new things that benefit their families directly.

“This kind of event is needed because it helps to showcase and teach our women at the same time,” Felicien said. “This is one of many similar projects we intend to continue, with Choiseul being the first host community. So, in time, we will be hosting this event in other communities around the island.”

Felicien added that Do-Nation Foundation is already looking at selecting women from Gros Islet, Castries and Anse La Raye to host the second event in Anse La Raye. Similarly, women will be selected from Babonneau, Micoud and Dennery for the third event that will be hosted in Babonneau.

Meanwhile, the three participants for the Choiseul beach cookout, who also received certificates and gift vouchers at the end of the activity, were in high praise for the learning and encouraging experience.

“Being part of the event was very exciting for me because I learned a lot,” said mother of five, Chewem. “At first, I thought it would be challenging, but things turned out all right.”

Mother of seven, Vauline, already has plans for her newly-acquired skills as well: “Having seven children is very challenging, especially getting them prepped for school on mornings. So it felt great learning the quick ways of making them breakfast. The session was very informative and I just enjoyed the whole process of learning new things.”

Meanwhile, Aleah, mother of three, stated: “I was very excited to learn how to prepare these simple and nutritious dishes. So I’m looking forward to using this new knowledge at home to prepare dishes for my children. We’re always looking for new ways to eat healthy. I also learned some basic skills in food preparation, so I’m also happy about that.”

Sponsors for the event included Massy Stores, Diamond Girl Beauty Supplies, GVD TV, Definission Media, Do-Nation Foundation, Cloud 9 Tranquility Day Spa, Choiseul Youth and Sports Council.

There are two more stages to the initiative, namely effective parenting and the grand finale makeover, which will be undertaken shortly.

