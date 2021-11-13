MOH Warns Of More COVID-19 Infection Waves If Prevention Measures Are Not Maintained

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs has warned that unless the country maintains prevention and control measures, the Island will experience additional waves of COVID-19 infections.

The country is currently coping with a fourth wave and there are concerns over spikes for the festive season.

As a result, in a statement on Friday regarding the local epidemiological curve, Medical Surveillance Officer Dr. Dana DaCosta Gomez urged the public to adhere to infection prevention and control protocols.

Her complete statement appears below:

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –