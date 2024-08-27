Modeste Achievements – No Slowing Down For ‘Twa Ti Nay’

For over four decades, Cuthbert “Twa Ti Nay” Modeste has dedicated his life to sports in Saint Lucia.

As a coach, trainer, and mentor, he has been churning out the next crop of athletes year after year.

For thirty of these years, he has also been committed to collaborating with others to host an annual summer camp, targeting, for the most part, marginalised and inner-city youth ages 5-14.

This year was no different, as Modeste, with the support of the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, once again facilitated the Speed Printing Survivors track and field club’s run, jump and throw summer camp.

The Saint Lucia Athletics Association also supported the initiative.

One would think that after working year-round with schools, clubs, and various sporting organizations, the summer months would be a time of rest for Modeste.

One might also think that he would still be basking in the success of one of his many protégées, Julien Alfred, or his own success at this year’s old mas competition for carnival.

But oh no, not the quick-footed, quick-witted Cuthbert Modeste who told us he is passionate about developing young people and has no plans to slow down soon.

“I always like working with children and helping them develop and believe in themselves,” Modeste told St. Lucia Times.

“This year we had close to fifty children and not only did they participate in different sporting activities, but we had different people coming in to speak to them on different topics,” he stated.

However, before we could fire another question, Modeste summoned one of the participants to speak with us.

Her name is Nessa, and she will be attending St. Joseph’s Convent in September at the start of the new school year.

“It has been very inspiring and I enjoyed it very much,” Nessa said when asked about the summer camp.

“I really liked the fact that we had different speakers coming in to talk to us about our techniques daily and to motivate us,” she said.

Nessa, passionate about the 100m, admires Modeste’s zeal and looks up to Julien Alfred.

“I am so very proud of her and she has made me want to continue in this field and to believe in myself even more,” the youngster said, unable to hide the look of joy on her face.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Rohan Lubon, was effusive in his praise for Modeste and the summer camp.

“We know of Mr. Modeste’s track record and the years of service he has dedicated, not just in the ministry but to Saint Lucia as a whole. So our support for an initiative such as the youth camp can only serve well, especially given the challenges that a lot of the youth have to face in today’s society,” Lubon said.

“Avenues such as this will give them the opportunity to basically explore their talents, stay out of trouble and to be engaged in more positive activity,” he added.

According to the DPS, the physical being has to be well cared for so that all aspects of a human can function effectively.

“So when we budget, it is not just about looking after the academics and focusing on initiatives in communities but we have to look at those small programs that persons may not see as beneficial. However, it is those programmes that really matter for our youth, particularly some of our marginalized youth who do not have the opportunities to get the nurturing and the caring from their households,” Lubon said.

He noted that part of the ministry’s mandate is to reach out and provide any such support. “And no better person to do so but Modeste who has produced the likes of Julien Alfred and I am confident that programs such as these can lead to future gold medalists,” he stated.

The Speed Printing Survivors Track and Field Club summer camp ended on Friday at the Mindoo Phillip Park, where certificates of participation, as well as medals, were presented to attendees.

Less than 24 hours later, Modeste was on a flight to Peru where one of his athletes, Kadeem Larcher, will be participating in the 100m at the World Athletics under 20 championships.