Miss World Announces New Pageant Finale And Coronation Date

The Miss World Organization has announced that March 16, 2022, is the rescheduled date for the Miss World 2021 global telecast and its 70th-anniversary finale live from the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.

Initially scheduled for December 16, the organisers postponed the finale due to COVID-19 concerns after an outbreak among contestants and support staff.

“We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World!” Julia Morley, president of Miss World Ltd, said in a statement.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the people here! The countdown and final planning has begun. Our team is thrilled that we will show all the wonders that Puerto Rico has to offer as a premier tourism destination to the entire world. We love Puerto Rico.”

Contestants from around the globe will return to the Spanish-speaking island to compete for the coveted Miss World crown in March.

The organisers announced in a press release that they would soon announce Miss World final show details and would honour tickets people bought for the December 16 event at which Saint Lucia’s representative Tyler Theophane was down to compete.

The current Miss World is Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica.

