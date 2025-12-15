Miss Jamaica Universe Back Home As Recovery Continues 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 15, 2025: Miss Jamaica Universe 2025, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, is back in Jamaica and is now receiving specialized medical care as she continues her recovery following a serious on-stage accident during the Miss Universe competition in Thailand.

Dr. Henry arrived in Jamaica on Thursday, Dec. 11th, under full medical escort from Bangkok, Thailand, with transportation and care coordinated and funded by the Miss Universe Organization. She had been hospitalized in Thailand after suffering a fall during the evening gown segment of the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary competition on November 19th at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani near Bangkok.

Miss Jamaica Universe fell off the stage at the pageant on Nov. 19, 2025.

According to a statement from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization and Dr. Henry’s family, the fall resulted in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries. She required intensive care treatment in Bangkok and was unable to participate in the Miss Universe final on November 21st.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed that Dr. Henry continues to make encouraging progress and is expected to be discharged from hospital in the coming days, though she will require around-the-clock specialist supervision as her recovery continues.

Dr. Henry shared her optimism in a message released through the organization, stating that she is “eagerly looking forward to my return home and to seeing everyone in the near future.”

The organization expressed gratitude to the Miss Universe Organization for its unwavering support throughout the ordeal, noting that all medical and living expenses were fully covered and that Dr. Henry bears no responsibility for the incident. Special thanks were extended to Miss Universe President Raul Rocha Cantù, Mario Bucaro, and Maria Jose Unda for their hands-on assistance and constant communication during her hospitalization.

Additional appreciation was expressed to Vradda Rutnin, Honorary Jamaican Consul to Thailand; former Miss Universe Jamaica contestants Aisha and Emily Hall; and international photographer Ricardo St. Cyr for their support during Dr. Henry’s recovery abroad.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization also thanked the countless well-wishers in Jamaica and around the world for their prayers and messages of encouragement.

Before competing in Miss Universe, the 28-year-old ophthalmologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies was widely known for her advocacy in education and healthcare. She is the founder of the Her See Me Foundation, which provides educational and economic opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

Organizers say they look forward to welcoming Dr. Henry and her family home and wish her continued healing and restoration as she recovers.