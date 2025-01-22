Miss Dominica Is Miss OECS 2025

Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer is the new Miss OECS. Kyanna was crowned from a field of five contestants at the 2025 Miss OECS pageant on Friday, January 31. The event was held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica.
The first runner up was Ms. Saint Lucia, Timiqua Deterville, while Ms. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Lisha Beache, was the second runner up.
Shania Samuel – Ms. Antigua and Barbuda and Mauricia Barzey, Ms. Montserrat, were the other contestants.
On the night, the contestants made appearances in the talent segment, interviews, costume and evening gown presentations.
The 2025 Miss OECS Pageant 2025 was held under the theme “Elysian, Elegance and Empowerment.”
Conceptualised in 1984 the event celebrates grace talent and cultural heritage of young women across the Eastern Caribbean.
After a twenty-year hiatus, the Miss OECS pageant was revived in Dominica in 2019 and was won by Ms. Saint Lucia Earlyca Frederick. No events were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. In 2022, Ms. Antigua Keriann Thomas took home the crown while the 2023 event was shifted to January the following year and was won by Saint Lucia’s Claire Marie Smart.
