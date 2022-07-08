Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas Crowned 2022 National Carnival Queen – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

After putting on a consistent display of poise, confidence and elegance throughout the competition, Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas has been crowned Saint Lucia’s National Carnival Queen for 2022.

This year’s National Carnival Queen Pageant boasted several unique elements, with changes to the format of the show.

The question segment started off this year’s competition, with all of the girls asked the same question.

Miss WASCO, Nyambi Jn. Baptiste, came with a never-before seen talent for Competition, painting a mural during the segment.

– Advertisement –

Additionally, Miss Caribcation introduced a power soca song to the talent Segment.

The results for the 2022 National Carnival Queen Pageant are as follows:

Miss Photogenic – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Miss Congeniality – Miss WASCO, Nyambi Jn. Baptiste

Best In Swimwear – Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas

Most Outstanding Talent – Miss WASCO, Nyambi Jn. Baptiste

Best In Costume – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Best Evening Wear – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Best Interview – Miss Massy Stores, Kejean Smith

The order of winners are as follows:

3rd Runner Up – Miss Windjammer Landing, Kurnisha Augustus

2nd Runner Up – Miss Massy Stores, Kejean Smith

1st Runner Up – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

2022 National Carnival Queen – Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas

After being crowned National Carnival Queen, Xenia Douglas said “The pageant has been very fulfilling, I enjoyed my time on stage and meeting my fellow contestants. During my reign I hope to spread the message of holistic health and wellness, physically, emotionally and mentally.”

Xenia Douglas will receive a 4-year scholarship from the Embassy of Morroco.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee

– Advertisement –