Minstry of Transport and Works has several projects earmarked for this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said his ministry has earmarked a number of projects to be undertaken this year.

Minister Daniel made the remark while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

He said his ministry will also be assisting other ministries with their physical projects as well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/GOMERY-PROJECTS.mp3

Daniel said work is also expected to commence this year on the Chatoyer National Park in Rabacca.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CHATOYER-PARK.mp3

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel.

He said the Ministry of Transport and Works has its hands full for this year but they will continue to do their best with the limited resources available.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com