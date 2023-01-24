Ministry warns of unsafe paediatric meds

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE Ministry of Health is warning the public of a medical product alert issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The alert identified substandard or contaminated paediatric medicines originating from Africa, South East Asia and Central Asia, which may be in local circulation.

The WHO has advised that these contaminated medicines contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol and are considered unsafe, especially for children. Use of these may result in serious injury or death.

The ministry’s release said the products are not registered for use in TT, but, out of an abundance of caution, the ministry is saying if anyone is in possession of the products, they should not be used and should be returned to the point of sale.

The products, identified below, are manufactured in India and Indonesia. Both the product and manufacturer are listed

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division at 623-5242 or by e-mailing cf**@he****.tt

The release said the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation and advise the population as necessary.

Affected products:

Promethazine Oral Solution – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Makoff Baby Cough Syrup – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Magrip N Cold Syrup – Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Termorex Syrup – PT Konimex

Flurin DMP Syrup – PT Yarindo Farmatama

Unibebi Cough Syrup – PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries

Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup – PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries

Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops – PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries

Paracetamol Drops – PT Afi Farma

Paracetamol Syrup(mint) – PT Afi Farma

Vipcol Syrup – PT Afi Farma

Ambronol Syrup – Marion Biotech PVT. Ltd

DOK-1 Max Syrup – Marion Biotech PVT. Ltd

