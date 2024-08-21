Ministry, SLTU Address Critical Issues Facing Education

Education Minister Shawn Edward led a team from his Ministry in discussions with the new executive of the Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU), regarding critical issues facing the education system.

According to a release from the Ministry’s Communications Unit, both parties hailed the meeting ahead of the start of the new academic year as a success.

“We have brought to the fore many of the teachers’ issues, many of the challenges that they face and we are working with the Ministry of Education to ensure that before the reopening of school that our teachers are working in safe and healthy environments,” SLTU President Vern Charles stated.

For his part, the Education Minister noted areas of concern that the authorities have already addressed.

He said they were shared concerns.

Edward pointed to the installation of scores of cameras at various schools.

“We have embarked on a fencing programme to keep perpetrators at bay – persons who have a tendency to tamper with school property. We also looked at some of the new initiatives that were in the budget for which we have received funding,” he noted.

In this regard, the Minister mentioned the mathematics programme.

The Ministry’s Communications Unit release quoted Edward saying that budgetary allocations indicate a vested interest in improving student achievements in the subject.

In addition, Edward observed that funding had been directed towards introducing support for school principals.

“The previous Labour Party administration under the NICE programme, we had assistants working in the offices of the various principals functioning as secretaries,” he recalled.

Edward said it enabled principals to do a lot more in schools.

Nevertheless, he observed that with a change of administration in 2016, the programme was discontinued.

However, the Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Minister of Finance, for ensuring budget funding to reintroduce the initiative.

“We are not deploying assistants to all of the 72 primary schools we have at the moment. So we are resorting to a phased approach,” Edward explained.

As a result, twenty-one schools will get principals’ assistants in the first instance.

The meeting between the Ministry officials and the SLTU delegation also discussed teacher training.

“With great hope, we are looking forward to seeing a very progressive, a very fruitful academic year,” SLTU President Vern Charles said.