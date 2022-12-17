Ministry Seeking To Validate The Cost Of Pork Production – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Veterinary and Livestock Services Division of the Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to validate the retail pork prices set by the Saint Lucia Pig Farmers Co-operative Society Ltd.

Citing increased production costs, the Pig Farmers Cooperative announced a price hike for pork this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture has since issued a release recognising the increase in the cost of feed, gas, labour, and building materials.

At the same time, the Ministry acknowledged the plight of the swine producers and the need for a price increase for pork.

The release observed that the Ministry does not regulate the price of pork.

However, it said Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Sharmaine Melville-Edwin explained that the Veterinary and Livestock Services Division is trying to validate the production cost that the Pig Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd. has prepared.

Dr. Melville-Edwin also explained that as the Christmas holidays approach, the Ministry of Agriculture has increased monitoring and surveillance of butchery practices to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and procedures.

In addition, she encouraged butchers and the public to follow public health guidelines and procedures as the government works towards a safer and more efficient agriculture sector.

