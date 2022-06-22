Ministry of Youth Development & Sports Salutes Julien Alfred – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports joins Saint Lucians in celebrating the athletic achievements of local track star, Julien Alfred, who has not only shown her ability to win on a world stage but to incrementally improve on her personal bests.

Having turned 21 on June 10, she continues to deliver on the promise she has shown from her early days in training in her home country of Saint Lucia.

Currently, a Texas Longhorn sophomore, Julien has had a remarkable season winning the Women’s 100m semi-final last week with a time of 10.90. She went on to smoke the competition in the finals of the 2022 NCAA Division One Outdoor Championships this past weekend in Oregon in 11.02 seconds.

Alfred was also the first leg runner of the champion 4x100m relay team which clocked a time of 42.42.

Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Hon. Kenson Casimir, in remarking on the track star’s recent successes said: “I continue to be impressed with the maturation of Julien Alfred on the global stage. I must congratulate her, her local coach Cuthbert Modeste, and her family on a job well done. I must also acknowledge former Minister of Sports, Hon. Shawn Edward on the initial support provided to her during his tenure. As a nation, we are now reaping the rewards of our good governance. We will continue to provide her with as much support as we can, while we nurture all our emerging athletes.”

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports commits to the continued support of Julien Alfred, as is the case for all athletes under the agency’s Elite and Emerging Athletes Program.

The Ministry wishes her sustained success on her sporting journey and looks forward to welcoming her home in the near future.

Source: Ministry of Youth Development and Sports

