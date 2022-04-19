Ministry Of Youth Development & Sports Denies Victimization Claims – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports is aware of social media reports indicating a pattern of victimization in its periodic review process which assesses temporary employees in three categories:

Renewal

Non-renewal

Probation

The accusation is categorically false.

The agency can specifically confirm that six (6) Youth Workers’ contracts were not renewed due to insufficient appraisal scores attained following a review of their performance on the job.

As clearly indicated in their contracts, Youth Workers are required to attain a minimum 75% score in service delivery to retain their positions.

In some cases, several workers had been issued prior warnings about performance standards. We wish the former staffers well in their future endeavors.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports has already begun active recruitment of replacements to fill the vacant positions by June 2022 to meet its mandate of service to Saint Lucia’s communities.

The Ministry prides itself on being an equal opportunity employer, serving all of the nation’s youth regardless of class, color, creed, sex, orientation, or political affiliation.

Source: Ministry of Youth Development and Sports. Headline photo: Internet stock image

