Ministry Of Youth Development Celebrates Return Of Competitive Football – St. Lucia Times News

Following Saint Lucia’s convincing 2-0 win over Anguilla in League C, Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds on Sunday 12th June 2022, the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports welcomes the return of competitive football to the island.

The resurgence of the sport comes at a time when most outdoor sporting activities had ceased due to health risks and public health restrictions associated with the management of COVID-19 and its emerging variants.

The competitive sports environment is gradually returning, and the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports is pleased to see the level of support demonstrated by the public even as it remains mindful of the continued public health threat the pandemic poses.

The Ministry of Youth Development encourages players and fans to continue to observe established protocols and other directives from local health authorities, and remains supportive of the national football team as the CONCACAF Nations League provides more meaningful, competitive fixtures and a chance for further regular competitive football for players.

Congratulations are in order for team Saint Lucia and in particular, goal-scorers Captain Kurt Frederick, and Andrus Remy.

The Ministry of Sports looks forward to the team’s progress in the 41-member nation competition as matches continue.

Source: Ministry Of Youth Development & Sports

