Ministry Of Health Warns It Has Not Commissioned Any In-Person Health Surveys – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has informed the public of two ongoing surveys but has warned that they are not in person.

“Hence, at no time should anyone visit your premises to conduct these surveys on behalf of the Ministry of Health,” a Ministry release on Friday stated.

According to the release, the two ongoing surveys pertain to Universal Health Coverage and the effects of COVID-19 on diet, exercise, and Non-Communicable Diseases.

The two surveys are gathering information to help develop policies and plans to serve the population better.

The Ministry is surveying the effects of COVID-19 on diet, exercise, and non-communicable diseases such as Diabetes, Hypertension via telephone, using a team of trained personnel.

But the Universal Health Coverage survey is an online initiative using text messages, Zimbra email, or Government of Saint Lucia (GOSL) websites and social media pages.

The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to be vigilant and participate in its two surveys.

Headline photo: Courtesy Unsplash.

