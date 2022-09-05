Ministry Of Health Urges Vigilance Against COVID-19 And Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health has cautioned against COVID-19 and hand, foot, and mouth disease as schools reopened on Monday.

And the Ministry has alerted educators, parents, and children to take the necessary precautions to ensure safety at school.

In a statement on Monday, Medical Surveillance Officer – Dr. Dana DaCosta Gomez observed that despite the recent relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols, the threat of the virus remains.

In addition, she disclosed that Saint Lucia’s epidemic curve indicates a sustained transmission of the virus, at an average rate of 43 cases daily over the past eight weeks.

At the same time, DaCosta Gomez indicated that the Ministry of Health had received several reports of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

The disease is endemic in Saint Lucia and mostly affects children under five.

But DaCosta Gomez explained that the disease is highly contagious and can spread quickly.

Her complete statement appears below:

Headline photo courtesy: Mélissa Jeanty (Unsplash.com)

