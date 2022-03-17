Ministry Of Health Renews Vaccination Appeal Despite ‘Significant’ Drop In COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has renewed an appeal to citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite what National Immunisation Manager Tecla Jn Baptiste says is a ‘significant decrease’ in infections.

Saint Lucia has attained a COVID-19 vaccine coverage of 29% to date, accounting for approximately 52 852 fully vaccinated persons.

Another 3% of the population is partially vaccinated and 6, 908 boosters have been administered.

“We know that low vaccine coverage makes us more vulnerable and increases the risk of the country for the likely emergence and circulation of new variants,” the National Immunisation Manager stated.

This week, as Saint Lucia marked two years since its first COVID-19 case report, Jn Baptiste also asserted that the virus wouldn’t disappear anytime soon.

She observed that safe and effective available vaccines are a game-changing tool.

” However, it’s not vaccines that will stop the pandemic – it’s vaccination that will do it. Let’s be more proactive, and less reactive,” Jn Baptiste advised.

In addition, she explained that receiving the vaccine does not mean that people can throw caution to the winds, putting themselves and others at risk.

“We must continue wearing masks, cleaning our hands, ensuring good ventilation indoors, physically distancing and avoiding crowds,” Jn Baptiste said.

