Ministry Of Health Offers Food Safety Tips for Jounen Kwéyòl – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In the observance of Jounen Kwéyòl celebrations the Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs would like to urge vendors and patrons to be extra vigilant when preparing, storing, purchasing and handling food and food products.

In particular vendors/food handlers must follow these guidelines to prevent food-borne illnesses:

Wear adequate head covering

Be properly attired to handle food

Be in possession of a valid health card

Be in possession of a valid temporary health license

Also observe the Basic Food Safety Principles:

Keep foods at required temperature

Cold foods 40 °F and below

Hot foods 140 °F and above

Separate raw from cooked foods

Cook foods thoroughly in an effort to kill bacteria

Keep all surfaces and environments clean

Use safe water and products

Wash hands regularly. Before, during and after food handling and after using the washroom

Have Separate persons dealing with food and money

Change gloves regularly

Refrain from wearing jewelry

Prepare foods as close as possible to eating time and avoid storing large batches of cooked food at room temperature.

Consumers, remember to take personal responsibility for your health and well being in an effort to protect yourself from food borne diseases and food allergies.

– Advertisement –

Bon Fete Kwéyòl!

SOURCE: Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –