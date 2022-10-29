Ministry Of Health Offers Food Safety Tips for Jounen Kwéyòl – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
In the observance of Jounen Kwéyòl celebrations the Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs would like to urge vendors and patrons to be extra vigilant when preparing, storing, purchasing and handling food and food products.
In particular vendors/food handlers must follow these guidelines to prevent food-borne illnesses:
Wear adequate head covering
Be properly attired to handle food
Be in possession of a valid health card
Be in possession of a valid temporary health license
Also observe the Basic Food Safety Principles:
Keep foods at required temperature
Cold foods 40 °F and below
Hot foods 140 °F and above
Separate raw from cooked foods
Cook foods thoroughly in an effort to kill bacteria
Keep all surfaces and environments clean
Use safe water and products
Wash hands regularly. Before, during and after food handling and after using the washroom
Have Separate persons dealing with food and money
Change gloves regularly
Refrain from wearing jewelry
Prepare foods as close as possible to eating time and avoid storing large batches of cooked food at room temperature.
Consumers, remember to take personal responsibility for your health and well being in an effort to protect yourself from food borne diseases and food allergies.
– Advertisement –
Bon Fete Kwéyòl!
SOURCE: Ministry of Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs
– Advertisement –