Ministry Of Health Ministry Urges Safe Sexual Practices During Carnival

Senior Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health’s Infectious Disease Unit, Dr. Gail Gajadhar, has reminded the public to take care of their sexual health during carnival festivities.

She said during the carnival season, people are more likely to become impetuous. She urged the public to be prepared regardless of the circumstances.

“Carnival is a time when we find people are uninhibited, meaning they are more likely to do things they would not have done in other situations. There are different reasons for that, for example, alcohol use. Any substance that alters feelings and moods can affect one’s ability to make sound decisions,” she said.

“I encourage persons to be prepared and carry protection. If you don’t know your partner, ensure that you have protection so that if you find yourself in an unexpected situation you are prepared. Safe sex does not apply only to carnival festivities. It applies 365 days a year, and ideally you’re practicing safe sex because you don’t want to acquire any unwanted sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea, HIV, and syphilis.”

Dr. Gajadhar said condoms are readily available, free, easy to carry and should be part of one’s safety package for carnival.

Source: Government Information Service. Headline photo: Stock image.

