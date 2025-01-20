Ministry of Health Boosting Cancer Awareness Amid Case Concern

Against the background of “significant” cancer case numbers in Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs is boosting its efforts to combat cancer through awareness, prevention, and advocacy.

In recognition of World Cancer Day, commemorated on February 4, the ministry has launched a series of activities, with a central focus on the “Pledge 5″ campaign, aimed at empowering individuals to take meaningful steps toward cancer prevention and support.

The initiative encourages the public to donate $5 to a cancer support agency, adopt five cancer-fighting habits, and schedule annual cancer screenings. Health Educator Naomie Grandison, noting the national theme for this year’s World Cancer Day – Act Against Cancer: Lifestyle, Screenings, Advocacy – pointed out the importance of early detection and proactive measures.

“We chose this theme because we are encouraging the population to take action and responsibility,” she said. “Get out there and do what you can to reduce the causes of cancer. Do your screenings because early detection is key, and advocate for persons who have cancer whether it’s a family member or a friend, because there is so much that can be done to create awareness.”

Cancer remains a leading global health concern, with 20 million cases diagnosed worldwide in 2022. In Saint Lucia, the number of cases is also worrying.

According to Grandison, “Data from the Epidemiology Unit, Saint Lucia has [shown] significant numbers of prostate, breast, cervical, ovarian, colon, skin, and rectal cancers cases…. Heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death in Saint Lucia. We need to focus on prevention through lifestyle changes and regular health screenings.”

The ministry will host a panel discussion entitled “Cancer Talks”, featuring medical experts, cancer survivors, and caregivers at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. This platform will provide real-life insights into cancer prevention, treatment, and support systems available in Saint Lucia.

“The discussion aligns perfectly with the global theme, allowing us to hear real stories from real people battling cancer. We will also conduct screenings and training sessions to educate the public and expand access to cancer care services,” said Grandison.

The ministry has encouraged Saint Lucians to take an active role in the fight against cancer by participating in the Pledge 5 Campaign, attending educational activities, and advocating for a healthier, cancer-free future.