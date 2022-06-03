Ministry of Equity Celebrates Saint Lucia’s Latest Centenarian – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Officials of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment have joined family members, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the life and contribution of Saint Lucia’s latest centenarian, Mr. Emile Albert Georges.

Also known as Lawrence, the centenarian was born on May 26, 1922 in French Guyana and is the third of five siblings.

The only living child of his parents, Mr. Georges migrated to Saint Lucia at the age of 9 to live with his grandmother at Hill Twenty in Babonneau and attended the R. C. Boys

School in Castries.

He married the love of his life Theresa Gilbert and together they had eight children, two boys and six girls.

His first job was at the Castries Harbor during the explosion of the Lady Nelson in World

War 11, where he was responsible for rescue and burial of the dead. He later worked at the Hill Twenty Water Authority in Babonneau as a mechanical technician. Mr. Georges went on to work at the Malabar Hotel, Vigie Beach in Castries.

Highly active for most of his life, he was a member of the Fond Assau Farmer’s Association where he got to participate in his favorite vocation, farming. He would make time for it both during his formal employment and upon retirement.

Mr. Georges was also a member of the Found Assau Club 60 where he won several trophies for sporting activities during senior games.

Emile Albert Georges, continues to reside in Babonneau Ti-Chimen and is currently being cared for by his family. Living a long life is a common wish for many, however very few are granted that wish.

Although Mr. Georges mobility and speech are impaired, he has no known medical conditions and his family remains grateful as they consider his long life a blessing.

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

