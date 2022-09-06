Ministry Of Education To Review Existing Grooming Positions At Schools – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training is aware of situations at various schools which have sparked public discussion, as it relates to issues of grooming in schools on the island.

The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to reviewing the present positions with a view to addressing the current issues from a holistic standpoint.

As such, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that an evaluation of this nature includes the thorough participation of all relevant stakeholders, in determining the best way forward.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education. Headline photo courtesy: Erik Reardon (Unsplash.com).

