Ministry of Commerce To Host Second Business Forum – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs is embarking on a sensitization Business Forum drive throughout the various communities on island.

On Sunday, August 14th, 2022 the Ministry will be hosting its second Business Forum in the community of Gros Islet at the Vladimir Lucien Theatre, Gros Islet Human Resource Development Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Business Forum will focus on the support services and programmes offered by various Ministries and Business Support Organizations on island.

The Forum will enable owners of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and aspiring entrepreneurs to receive information that may facilitate the growth/development of their enterprise.

Other participating agencies include: Export St. Lucia; Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development; Ministry of Economic Development and Youth Economy; St. Lucia Bureau of Standards, Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information and the Saint Lucia Development Bank.

If you are a business owner, manager, entrepreneur, or are aspiring to be one, this event is designed specifically for you. Come, engage and network with key business development professionals. Learn about upcoming funding initiatives. This is your opportunity to Engage for Growth!!

Source: Ministry of Commerce

