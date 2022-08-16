Ministry of Agriculture Prepares For Sea Moss Fiesta – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Neval Auguste

In an effort to strengthen Saint Lucia’s food security and improve nutrition within the country, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development is spearheading several food festivals aimed at encouraging local production and the consumption of healthy food.

One of the activities that forms part of the initiative is the 2022 Sea Moss Fiesta, scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Fond d’Or National Park. The activity is open to all interested parties who wish to showcase their creativity and market sea moss products to the public.

Communications Officer, Mr. Philip Sydney of the Ministry of Agriculture provided details on the activity.

– Advertisement –

“You will be surprised to see the various derivatives from sea moss,” he said. “The school children are going to be there, and there will be a competition among the schools, if all goes well. There will also be a sea moss recipe book because we want to showcase the participants’ signature products, and hopefully that book will be available on the day.”

The Sea Moss Fiesta is the fourth activity of its kind to be recently hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture. It was preceded by the Mango Festival, the Banana Festival and the Breadfruit and Breadnut Festival.

Source: Government Information Service

– Advertisement –