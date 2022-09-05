Minister Warns COVID-19 Remains A Major Concern Amid Relaxed Protocols – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Ahead of relaxed protocols effective on Monday, Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste warned last week that COVID-19 is still circulating in Saint Lucia and remains a major concern.

“Given our low immunisation rate and the growing evidence of long COVID, COVID-19 remains a public health threat. With the general relaxation of the measures, personal responsibility becomes paramount,” the Minister explained.

He disclosed that as of August 26, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 28,730 COVID-19 cases with approximately 117 active cases currently.

In addition, the country had recorded 391 COVID-19 deaths and continues to register cases daily.

Nevertheless, the Health Minister noted that the COVID-19 vaccination rate remains below standard at 30%.

He explained that Saint Lucians can access vaccines at all of the Wellness Centres and they are also available for children from five years old.

Saint Lucia’s new relaxed COVID-19 protocols include removing the physical distance and mass crowd limitations, and capacity restrictions on public transportation.

In general, wearing face masks is optional but remains ‘highly recommended’ to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

But masks are required in certain circumstances, including where many people are in close contact and when visiting certain institutions like elderly homes.

Saint Lucia has also removed the testing and vaccination requirement for entry.

