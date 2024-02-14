Minister Says New Sugar Supplier Would Impact Price – St. Lucia Times

Commerce Minister Emma Hippolyte has announced that Saint Lucia is seeking alternative sugar suppliers, but there would be a price impact.

The Island had been experiencing a sugar shortage.

Nevertheless, Hippolyte said ten containers of brown sugar arrived last week, plus an additional six this week.

She cited challenges getting the commodity from Saint Lucia’s supplier in Guyana.

However, the Minister said she had written to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Carla Barnett in November to resolve the matter and received a response on February 5.

As a result, the Soufriere MP said Saint Lucia would seek a CARICOM derogation to obtain sugar from outside the region.

In this regard, she observed that negotiating with other suppliers would impact the commodity’s price.

“The key thing that I need to alert persons with, when we get the sugar outside of the contract period, because with our supplier in Guyana we had a one-year contract, and we would have to negotiate with other suppliers and that is going to have an impact on the price,” the Minister noted.

Hippolyte also told reporters one of the main challenges occurs because local manufacturers use white sugar.

” I have also met with the manufacturers, and we have agreed to give them permission to place their own orders,” the Minister said.