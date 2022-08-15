Minister Provides Update On Road Reconstruction Projects – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Herma Demacque

Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal, Hon. Stephenson King, during a sitting of the House of Assembly, updated the nation on the progress of the Millennium Highway and West Coast Road Reconstruction Project.

The project will rehabilitate 14.2 km of existing roads along with associated drainage, retaining structures, bridge replacements, road realignment and roundabout construction. Expected outcomes include increased efficiency and road safety.

Minister King explained that the Ministry of Infrastructure has instituted subcomponents aimed at meeting project deadlines.

“Subcomponent one will focus on the construction of the roundabout while maintaining the quality requirements of the embankment fill. Subcomponent two will focus on the full depth reclamation of the existing road pavement and its reconstruction. Subcomponent three will take into consideration ancillary works that include drainage, major culverts, sidewalks and other road fixtures for that new bridge.

“The public will notice work on the roundabout between the new Cul de Sac bridge and the Commode Hill,” he continued. “This is to construct the new approach road and embankment of the new bridge which is due for completion in August.”

The Millennium Highway and West Coast Road Reconstruction Project is funded by the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UK-CIF), and the Government of Saint Lucia. The project funding is managed through the Caribbean Development Bank CDB.

Source: Government Information Service. Headline photo: Stock image

