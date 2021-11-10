Minister Hopes Adjusted COVID-19 Protocols Will Not Cause People To Relax

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste hopes that adjusted COVID-19 protocols announced last week would not contribute to people dropping their guard.

“The evidence suggests that Saint Lucians by and large in the majority have followed the protocols over the last few weeks and Saint Lucians generally are working harder to keep themselves from getting infected by COVID,” Jn Baptiste told reporters on Monday.

“The changes in the protocols suggest that we believe Saint Lucians are even more aware now of the impact of COVID-19 and we believe Saint Lucians will take precautions. We are hoping that these protocols, the changes in the protocols don’t mean that Saint Lucians will suddenly change their behaviours. We see some very positive signs over the past few weeks and we are hoping that the changes don’t encourage Saint Lucians to go back to the mass crowds and so on,” the Vieux Fort North MP stated.

At the same time, Jn Baptiste explained that the authorities are committed to closely monitoring the situation and effecting changes based on the evidence they find.

The Minister indicated that if the evidence suggests that the numbers are heading in the wrong direction, the country will adjust the COVID-19 protocols to suit the situation and protect society.

Saint Lucia has introduced a 5:00 pm start time for home confinement on Sundays, a measure that came into force on November 7, 2021, and will continue until December 2, 2021.

In announcing the adjustment last week, the Minister of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs explained that the change would apply when cruise visitors return to their ships.

