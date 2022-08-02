Minister Confirms Resignation Of ‘Hardworking’ Chief Education Officer, Denies Acrimony Reports – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Education Minister Shawn Edward Tuesday confirmed that Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer had resigned with effect from August 15.

Edward told reporters that he had heard rumours like everyone else and acknowledged that there has been a lot of speculation and ‘political mischief’ regarding the resignation.

Asked what he meant by political mischief, the Minister said he had received communication regarding postings on some political pages insinuating that was acrimony among him, the departing Chief Education Officer, and persons at the Ministry.

“I can refute that categorically and say that the Chief and I enjoyed a wonderful working relationship. I am the Minister – I provide ministerial oversight. The chief is the senior most technical person in the Ministry of Education and the Chief’s powers and her responsibilities are clearly articulated in the Education Act in much the same way as the responsibilities and the powers of the Minister,” Edward asserted.

– Advertisement –

According to the Minister, Philip-Mayer was employed in 2019 and was not on a contract but the permanent establishment.

He described her as a hardworking individual who approached her job with a lot of commitment and passion.

And the Minister told reporters that based on the way she executed her mandate, Philip-Mayer was always willing to put the children of this country first.

“I want to profit the opportunity in my capacity as Minister of Education and also on behalf of the senior management personnel in the Ministry to wish her well in her future endeavours,” the Dennery North MP stated.

“There is not a problem. I mean it is not unheard of for professionals to demit office in Saint Lucia to take offers elsewhere. The Chief, from what I have been told, will be taking up a job overseas,” Edward told reporters.

In this regard, the Minister expressed confidence that wherever she goes Philip-Mayer will do well.

– Advertisement –