Minister Concerned About Standard Of Saint Lucia Health Care – St. Lucia Times News

Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has expressed concern over health care in Saint Lucia.

“I am concerned about the standard of health care throughout Saint Lucia,” he said on Monday when reporters raised the matter of health care at the OKEU Hospital.

Jn Baptiste said the government was working with the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) board to remedy several situations.

The Complex comprises Owen King EU Hospital, the National Mental Wellness Centre, and Turning Point Rehabilitation Centre facilities.

“We are working with the board to ensure that the protocols are improved, and that is the same with the St Jude Hospital,” the Vieux Fort North MP disclosed.

In addition, he said work was ongoing to improve primary health care infrastructure and systems.

The Minister explained that MHMC staff had been working under’ tremendous pressure’, especially at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

And he explained that nurses leave the system every month, creating a shortage.

“I understand the need for us to continue improving the standards, but I want to assure you that the Board of the Millennium Heights Medical Complex is working to ensure that we do so,” the Minister told reporters.

