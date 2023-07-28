Minister Calls For Patience As BCF Officers Seek Immediate Redress Of Outstanding Issues – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Pototte has urged patience and cooperation with the government amid a request from Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) officers for immediate redress of several outstanding matters.

The Saint Lucia Correctional Service Association voiced its displeasure over the unresolved issues in a July 25, 2023, letter to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Pierre is also responsible for National Security.

The letter to the Prime Minister listed promotions, vacation days entitlement, a request for two four-door vans, and payment of the accidental death, disability, and pension plan, currently in default.

Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte said the process of responding to the letter of complaint was underway.

But regarding the letter’s contents, the Home Affairs Minister said the government was addressing most of the issues raised.

“There is no item there that is really a crisis that would affect the employees to a point where they may decide to take any form of action,” the veteran former trade unionist asserted.

Nevertheless, Albert-Poyotte said it was the correctional officers’ prerogative to decide how they handle situations.

She disclosed that the Department of Home Affairs was on top of the issues.

In addition, the Babonneau MP said the government had already addressed some of the concerns raised.

“If there is a problem with communication, I think this is the right time to correct it and allay the fears of the correctional officers so they can continue to serve the people of Saint Lucia,” she observed.

“However, we want to encourage the law enforcement officers at Bordelais to cooperate with the government. We have gone a very long way in assisting Bordelais,” the Minister said.

She recalled a BCF review highlighting the facility’s short, medium, and long-term plan.

And Albert-Poyotte noted that after six months, an evaluation showed that the institution had achieved its short-term plan.

“We are actually working on the medium-term plan now,” she said, adding that the government was on target in responding to the BCF so far.

As a result, the Minister encouraged the officers to be patient and not take advantage of the situation since they were aware of some of the government’s economic and other challenges.

