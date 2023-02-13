Minister Bryan announces relaunch of Cayman to Panama flights Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

In a press briefing today, February 13, Minister for Tourism Kenneth Bryan announced that he is “delighted to confirm that Cayman Airways will resume its operations and its non-stop service between Grand Cayman and Panama City starting on Monday, the 26th of June.”

Commenting on why the resumption of the Cayman to Panama service was being done now, Bryan said:

The relaunching of the Panama service, along with the recent introduction of the LAX route fulfils my ministry’s objectives to expand into new markets and grow visitation outside of the Cayman Islands typical source markets.

Bryan continued:

This move also showcases our work towards fulfilling our broad outcomes #10 of the Government’s Strategic Policy Statement which seeks to:

(1) Expand into emerging markets and secondary tourism markets

(2) To market to high-net worth visitors

(3) To expand Cayman Airways routes

In addition to aligning his plans with the Government’s broad outcomes, Bryan noted that “This [is][a] strategic move, both from a tourism and business perspective,” facilitating business for “several Caymanian companies which conduct business through Panama.”

Concerning such business opportunities, Bryan said, “Having the convenient option for transporting products could lead to the reduction in the cost of living for many Caymanians and would allow Cayman Airways to benefit from the sale of seats and cargo.”

Regarding the frequency of the flights between Panama and Cayman, Fabian Whorms, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cayman Airways, noted that it would be a “twice weekly service.”

Regarding the timing of arrivals from Cayman to Panama around midday, Whorms highlighted that “The timing of the flight on any given day is very strategically done” to create connections for passengers “inbound to Cayman that would take place in Panama and connections for passengers leaving Cayman going elsewhere, connecting in Panama.”

The move to resume the Cayman Panama flights also resolves an issue for foreign workers working in Cayman, some of whom do not have a visa to overnight in the United States and usually have to go through Jamaica or Cuba to get to Cayman. Now, they can fly direct from Panama to Cayman after leaving Dominican Republic, Colombia, or Nicaragua.

Bryan anticipates, however, that not only will foreign workers use the route, but the route will create “more positive growth” from the Central America and South America region, in addition to possible European travelers (as mentioned by Cayman Airways’ CEO) who use Panama as a hub when traveling from Europe and who may wish to visit Cayman.

NewsAmericasNow.com