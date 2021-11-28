Millennium Heights Medical Complex Board Of Directors Appointed

Press Release:- Pursuant to the Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) Act No. 1 of 2015, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a nine (9) member Board of Directors. As per Section 8, Subsection 1 of the Act, the directors will serve for three years beginning December 2021 – October 2024.

The Board of Directors will be chaired by Mr. Costello Michel, a professional Accountant, who is well-known for his managerial acumen with over forty (40) years of experience.

Mr. Michel will be joined on the board by the following members: Dr. Kedhma Dorh, General Practitioner; Dr. Jeanice Stanley, Cardiologist; Dr. Kenneth Louisy, General Practitioner; Mrs. Joanna Arthurton Reynolds, Urban Planner; Dr. Lisa Charles, Director of Clinical Services MHMC; Mrs. Siobhan James-Alexander, CEO MHMC; a representative of a recognised trade union representing the interests of employees of the medical complex; and a representative of a recognised Consumer Association.

The Owen King-EU Hospital although completed in 2016 was not commissioned until 2019 by the former administration. The move from Victoria Hospital to the Owen King-EU Hospital which was only precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for a respiratory hospital has been plagued by several unresolved administrative issues.

One of the board’s first duties will be to address these issues with workers and their unions in the coming months. The delay in the commissioning of OKEU also adversely impacted the warranty of the unused but much needed medical equipment which should have been used to serve the people of Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will tour the Millennium Heights Medical Complex and the Victoria Respiratory Hospital and meet with staff on Friday, 3rd December.

The medical complex compromises of the Owen King EU Hospital, the National Mental Wellness Centre, and the Turning Point Rehabilitation Centre.

