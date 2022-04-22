Mike Tyson Punched Plane Passenger ‘After Bottle Thrown’ – St. Lucia Times News

According to TMZ, Tyson had agreed to take a picture with the passenger at the beginning of the flight. But the man continued to harass Tyson, despite requests from Tyson to “chill”.

The video of Tyson striking his fellow passenger includes audio of another person calling “hey Mike, Mike”, seemingly trying to calm him while another person tries to push Tyson away.

It then shows the passenger’s forehead, which appears bloodied.

The San Francisco Police Department said it was “are of video that possibly captured the incident”, and was sent to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which has jurisdiction over the investigation.

Tyson is no stranger to violence inside and outside the ring.

In 1992, he was convicted of rape and served three years in prison. In 1997, he was disqualified from a fight after biting off part of his opponent’s ear.

And in 1998, Tyson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour assault following a car accident in Maryland.