Mighty Diamonds Lead Singer Succumbs After Drive-By Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Local reports say that the lead singer of the Jamaica reggae group Mighty Diamonds was one of two people who succumbed after a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Jamaica Observer, Tabby Diamond, 67, whose real name is Donald Orlando Shaw, was among people gathered at a section of the McKinley Crescent community when shooters opened fire from a passing motor vehicle.

The online publication reported that the entertainer and another unidentified man were later pronounced dead at hospital.

Three other people sustained injuries as a result of the shooting incident.

The trio Mighty Diamonds was formed in 1969 and remained together as of 2012.

The group’s hits include Pass The Kouchie, Right Time; I Need A Roof, and Heads Of Government.

In 2021, the group was honoured in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence.

