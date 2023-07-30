Micoud Secondary Wins the 2023 National Tourism Public Speaking Competition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s 2023/2024 Junior Minister of Tourism is 15-year-old Terina Bretney of the Micoud Secondary School.

On Thursday July 14, 2023, ten participants originating from the Choiseul Secondary School, Micoud Secondary School, Beanfield Comprehensive Secondary School, Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School, Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, Corinth Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School presented before a team of five judges to compete in the 2023 National Tourism Public Speaking Competition, which comprised two rounds of presentation.

The students presented on one (1) of three (3) topics: Accessibility Tourism, Wellness Tourism, or Building a Resilient Workforce in the Tourism Industry. The second round of competition was the Mystery Round in which participants were tested on their knowledge of the tourism industry.

A five-member panel of judges deliberated on several presentations, aptly delivered by the ten participants and the following results emerged:

1st Place – Ms. Terina Bretney (Micoud Secondary School)

2nd Place – Ms. Anna Wilson (Corinth Secondary School)

3rd Place – Ms. Keyshawn Alphonse (Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School)

The Ministry of Tourism wishes to thank the participants for their excellent presentations; – and teachers and parents for their commitment towards supporting the participants as well as the many sponsors who contributed towards this important initiative.

The first official duty of Saint Lucia’s 2023/2024 Junior Minister is her participation at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress which takes place during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference from October 9-13, 2023 in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism

