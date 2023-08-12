Micoud North MP Lauds Performance Of Acting Police Commissioner – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert has praised the performance of Acting Police Commissioner, Ronald Phillip, asserting that he has done a ‘good job’ in ‘holding the police force together’ and fighting crime.

Norbert, a former police officer, recalled indicating in past interviews that the police commissioner alone could not solve the crime but needed the assistance of other agencies.

“All of us have a responsibility to ensure that we play our part,” he told reporters Thursday.

“It is just my opinion; I think he has done a wonderful job in terms of trying to keep the police force together and doing the necessaries to combat crime,” Norbert said regarding the Acting Police Commissioner.

The MP noted that when Phillip received his acting appointment, there was an extension of the Immigration Department’s opening hours.

The extended hours came amid public concern over a bottleneck in obtaining travel documents.

Norbert felt the move satisfied several people as the department issued more than 3,000 passports.

“I commend him on his efforts. As to what the future holds, I cannot speak about it ,” the MP stated.

He explained that the Acting Police Commissioner’s tenure would depend on Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, also responsible for National Security.

In addition, Norbert told reporters there had been a significant improvement in police morale in the past few months.

He observed a police presence during Carnival and a ‘commanding presence’ of law enforcement officers during Soufriere festivities.

Norbert said most mass-crowd events in the past few months were incident-free.

The MP’s comments regarding the police force and Acting Commissioner Ronald Phillip came amidst an ongoing controversy over sexual harassment allegations in the RSLPF.

There have also been calls for Phillip to either step aside or be removed to facilitate an independent probe.

