Micoud North MP Applauds Recent Police Successes – St. Lucia Times News

Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert has applauded recent police successes, including firearms recoveries.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the former police officer said the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has been under tremendous pressure and scrutiny.

And Norbert acknowledged that questions had been raised regarding whether ‘buffering equipment’ and increased government support would translate into increased police successes.

But he explained that a lot has to do with police morale and how officers feel if they are empowered.

“We can see part of the successes has to do with that. It shows how the police are feeling now,” the MP stated.

Nevertheless, he told reporters that a lot more can be done while noting a spike in gun violence.

“However, I am happy that the police are just not sleeping and they are actually working,” Norbert told reporters.

The Micoud North MP stated that as a former police officer, he was aware that it was not an easy job.

In this regard, he said he was happy that the government is providing support, but more importantly that the RSLPF is doing what is necessary to ensure they solve the crime.

“My hope is that we have a Saint Lucia that is almost crime free. I know that crime is inevitable but with the efforts of the police collaboratively with the efforts of the government I am hoping to see an improvement in terms of the detection rate and the success rate of the police,” Norbert stated.

