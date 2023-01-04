Micoud Man Granted Bail For Possession Of Illegal Firearm – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Micoud Man Granted Bail For Possession Of Illegal Firearm – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On December 24, 2022, about 1:20 a.m. Officers attached to the MicoudPolice Station, arrested a male for unlawful Possession of Firearm in Mon Repos,Micoud.

Thirty-eight (38) year old Jeremiah Smith of Micoud, was arrested following a searchof his person, where a 9mm pistol was recovered.

He was escorted before the Second District Court, where he was granted bail in thesum of $5000.00 cash or suitable surety.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force   (Release updated)

See also

– Advertisement –

TRENDING