Micoud Man Granted Bail For Possession Of Illegal Firearm – St. Lucia Times

On December 24, 2022, about 1:20 a.m. Officers attached to the MicoudPolice Station, arrested a male for unlawful Possession of Firearm in Mon Repos,Micoud.

Thirty-eight (38) year old Jeremiah Smith of Micoud, was arrested following a searchof his person, where a 9mm pistol was recovered.

He was escorted before the Second District Court, where he was granted bail in thesum of $5000.00 cash or suitable surety.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (Release updated)

