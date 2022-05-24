Mia Mottley on 2022 TIME List of World’s Most Influential People – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is among the 100 most influential people in the 2022 TIME100.

In the publication’s annual list of the 100 most influential people globally, Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), described Mottley as bold, fearless, and possessing a great intellect, and wit.

“The Prime Minister is a brilliant politician who knows how to shake things up,” the WTO Director-General wrote.

Okonjo-Iweala highlighted Mottley’s riveting speeches at COP26 late last year.

At the time, the Barbados Prime Minister scolded world leaders for not working more diligently to limit the potentially catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The WTO official further noted Mottley’s work as chair of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s Development Committee, where she reminded the world’s finance gurus that the level of a country’s per capita income may not always be the best measure of its wealth.

In addition, Okonjo-Iweala lauded Prime Minister as a Barbadian icon.

“The Prime Minister strides boldly on the world stage. She is an embodiment of our conscience, reminding us all to treat our planet, and therefore one another, with love, dignity, and care,” the WTO official wrote.

