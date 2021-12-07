MHMC Welcomes Prime Minister Pierre For A Facility Tour

Press Release:- Millennium Heights Medical Complex hosted Honourable Philip Pierre and a small delegation for a special visit on Friday December 3, 2021. The delegation toured the facility to learn about the progress of the ongoing transition, the new policies and procedures which are being instituted, plans for improvements to customer service and the shortcomings which are still being addressed by MHMC during its transition. The prime minister’s team included Honourable Moses Jn Baptiste – Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs and Acting Permanent Secretary, Ms. Jenny Daniel; Honourable Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte – Minister for Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour