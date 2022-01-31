MHMC Statement On Patient’s Facebook Allegations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The management of Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC)—parent company of Owen King EU Hospital—has been made aware of Ms. Sandy Montoute’s Facebook live video on Saturday January 29, 2022, wherein she recalls the events leading up to the tragic loss of her baby, Joy, in November 2021.

MHMC wishes to again extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving mother for her loss.

The Complex continues to be extremely saddened by this situation and wishes to assure Ms. Montoute that we are prepared to continue to offer her the support through its services that she may need as she tries to cope with the loss of her daughter.

MHMC also guarantees the public that the Complex takes these allegations very seriously and commenced a full inquiry when Ms. Montoute first brought her allegations to the Complex’s attention at a previous meeting with our Clinical Team.

Should it be found that there was wrongdoing on the part of OKEUH, Ms. Montoute and the public can be confident that the necessary steps to address these issues will be fully implemented.

MHMC understands that this situation is of concern to Ms. Montoute and the public at large. MHMC is mindful that circumstances such as these may invoke a series of strong emotions but we are equally concerned about any statements which threaten the safety of our staff.

MHMC will liaise with Ms. Montoute directly to share the next steps in this matter should she wish to continue in dialogue with the complex.

The situation is an undoubtedly difficult one, however, MHMC wishes to further assure Ms. Montoute and the public that their feedback is extremely valuable in keeping the Complex in a position to refine and better its services and healthcare for Saint Lucians.

