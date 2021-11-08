MHMC Responds To Reports Of COVID-19 Outbreak At OKEU Hospital

Press Release:- The management team at Millennium Heights Medical Complex notes the circulation of posts via social media which indicate that there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH).

As an acute care general hospital which services a significant part of the population, OKEUH

continues to work through the challenges which COVID-19 presents. OKEUH has in the past like most business houses been impacted by COVID-19 and we continue to be vigilant for further impacts from this ongoing threat.

Unfortunately, there have been instances where patients are admitted with a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test and later determined to be COVID-19 positive on follow-up

or repeat PCR testing. There is an existing protocol to manage and contain these occurrences which includes contact tracing and testing of all exposed patients and staff.

The safety of our staff and patients is of the utmost importance, and we continue to institute, tailor and reinforce protocols to limit incidents where infected persons are inadvertently admitted to the institution or where exposed staff and patients contract COVID-19; some of these protocols include:

– Advertisement –

? All patients are tested with a rapid antigen test before being admitted onto a ward

? All admitted patients also receive a PCR test, with results received within a 24-hour period

? Protocols for staff attending to patients with pending PCR tests have been put in place

? Where a case is confirmed via PCR, steps are taken to transfer the patient to Respiratory

Hospital, sanitization of the area is completed and testing of all contacts (staff, patients and

their visitors) are carried out.

? Visitation has been limited to 1 visitor per patient to limit patient exposure

As COVID-19 continues to impact Saint Lucia, MHMC engages in active and ongoing

monitoring of its protocols to determine their effectiveness and to ensure successful

outcomes. Additionally, management continues to be an advocate for and encourages all our staff to take the available COVID-19 vaccines. MHMC wishes to remind persons that it is very important for all of us to join in the fight. We urge everyone to follow the protocols to prevent the spread of Covid including:

1. HANDS Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an

alcohol based sanitizer

2. FACE Wear your mask properly, covering your nose and mouth, avoid touching your face

3. FEET Social distance, stay more than 6 feet apart, avoid gatherings

4. FEEL SICK Stay at home except to get medical care.

Remember: Prevention starts with you and we must all play our part in the fight against COVID-19. The management and staff of the MHMC appeals to the public to comply with the new measures as we continue to put your health first.

– Advertisement –