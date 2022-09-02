MHMC Now Offering American Heart Association Training In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC), as of April 2022, is officially the only American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center in Saint Lucia and one of few in the Caribbean.

This milestone is significant for the Complex as it strives to be an industry leader. MHMC is opening AHA certified trainings to all health care organisations on the island.

According to the AHA, it is the United States’ largest voluntary organisation fighting heart disease and stroke.

In the World Health Organization’s latest “Leading causes of death and disability” report of 2000-2019, heart disease and stroke were the leading causes of death in the world.

– Advertisement –

These health conditions have historically been in Saint Lucia’s top ten causes of death. The AHA’s authorised training centers enable other countries like Saint Lucia to provide critical training to also fight heart disease and stroke.

MHMC is offering two AHA certified courses to medical professionals currently: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS).

These courses are available to health care professionals in Saint Lucia who provide cardiovascular emergency care in their jobs. The courses are regarded as life-saving skills of which all qualified personnel should take advantage.

Interested persons are invited to call the clinical education unit at MHMC to get registration information. Call 458-6980 or 458-5938 or 7261624 or 5188138 between 8AM to 4:30PM, from Monday to Friday. The registration costs are as follows:

Nurses and interns

New BLS certification: XCD $200

BLS certification renewal: XCD $120

New ACLS certification: XCD $450

ACLS certification renewal: XCD $300

Doctors

New BLS certification: XCD $250

BLS certification renewal: XCD $150

New ACLS certification: XCD $575

ACLS certification renewal: XCD $450

MHMC will also shortly be offering courses to other types of health care professionals. These include Heartsaver CPR AED and Family and Friends CPR. Follow the MHMC Facebook page @millenniumheightsmedicalcomplex for updates on these trainings.

SOURCE: Millennium Heights Medical Complex. Headline photo courtesy Jesse Orrico

– Advertisement –