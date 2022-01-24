MHMC Extends Suspension Of Outpatient Services Due To COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Following the last press release dated January 14, 2022, and

titled “Suspension of Outpatient Pharmacy Services at Millennium Heights Medical Complex”, MHMC regrets to inform the public of further suspensions in its services.

Outpatient pharmacy, outpatient clinics and elective surgery will remain suspended until Friday, January 28, 2022.

The suspension is due to the ongoing fifth wave of COVID-19 spread in Saint Lucia.

Patients with scheduled outpatient clinic and elective surgery appointments will be contacted by a Patient Coordinator to advise on new dates once services resume. Inpatient pharmacy services will not be impacted by this change.

Patients are advised to access the pharmacy services available at the wellness centres in their respective communities.

The management and staff of the MHMC appeals to the public to comply with the current COVID-19 protocols as the Complex continues to put your health first.

For more updates and announcements, follow MHMC on Facebook and LinkedIn on @millenniumheightsmedicalcomplex or call 458-6500 or email [email protected]

